Yul Edochie Hails First Wife, May Admidst Revelation of Second Wife

Yul Edochie shook the internet on Wednesday when he revealed that she had married a second wife after welcoming a son with her.

The Nollywood actor who nurses a presidential ambition had broken the news via Instagram, unveiling his son and new wife in a post dedicated to them. The news caused his first wife, May to react as she dropped a comment saying God would judge her husband of 17 years alongside his new wife.

Well, looks like Yul Edochie is trying to make up for the public embarrassment he caused his first Mrs as he took to instagram to give her a shout out and assure her of her position in his life.

In a new post he put up on Thursday, the now father of five shared a photo of May and captioned it, “NUMBER ONE @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

