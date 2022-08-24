Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Yul Edochie Chides Nigerian Youths Over Viral Shettima Challenge

Yul Edochie has strong words for netizens who are recreating APC’s vice presidential candidate,  Kashim Shettima’s look to the NBA conference in what has been tagged the ‘Shettima Challenge’

The actor accused Nigerian youths of misplaced priorities as many have recreated the former Borno State governor’s ensemble of a white shirt, 2-piece suit and a rather long red tie paired with sports shoes.

In his Twitter tirade, the aspiring politician asked why folks couldn’t take up the Peter Obi challenge – a challenge to be educated and speak as intelligently as the Labour Party Presidential candidate for the coming elections.

