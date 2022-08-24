Yul Edochie Chides Nigerian Youths Over Viral Shettima Challenge

Yul Edochie has strong words for netizens who are recreating APC’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima’s look to the NBA conference in what has been tagged the ‘Shettima Challenge’

The actor accused Nigerian youths of misplaced priorities as many have recreated the former Borno State governor’s ensemble of a white shirt, 2-piece suit and a rather long red tie paired with sports shoes.

In his Twitter tirade, the aspiring politician asked why folks couldn’t take up the Peter Obi challenge – a challenge to be educated and speak as intelligently as the Labour Party Presidential candidate for the coming elections.

Nigerians & misplaced priorities.

They’ll never trend important issues, only frivolities.

Who cares about Shettima’s dressing?

If the next President of Nigeria can fix the country, secure it and make Nigeria work.

He can be wearing only boxers and singlet to work.

Who cares? — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) August 23, 2022

Now I'm seeing Shettima challenge everywhere.

People wearing suit & sneakers.

Nigerian youths.

Trivialities all the time.

Why can't you do Peter Obi challenge?

Challenge yourselves to be educated like Peter, to speak and be intelligent like Peter.

Una no go see that one do. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) August 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...