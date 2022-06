Yul Edochie is celebrating his baby boy who just clocked one year old today.

The proud father took to Instagram to on Saturday, June 11, to celebrate the toddler whom he welcomed with his second wife, Judy.

Posting a photo of the cute little one, he wrote,

“Happy 1st birthday to the newest member of the Yul Edochie Squad, my son @stardiketuledochie. You shall be 10 times greater than your father. May God be with you always. Dad loves you.”

