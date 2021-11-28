Yul Edochie Celebrates Owning a Home in Lagos, Urges Others Not to Give up

Yul Edochie has become a homeowner in the megacity of Lagos all thanks to perseverance.

The actor who aspires to one day become the president of Nigeria, shared the news via his Instagram page on Saturday.

He reminsced on his journey, looking back at the days he used to jump public buses in order to audition for movie roles at Winnis Hotel Surulere.

Seeing as his dream of owning a house has been accomplished, Yul Edochie sated that the next one was becoming the president of Nigeria and it will be fulfilled also. He urged everyone not to give up on their dreams/hustle because starting out, he didn’t know he would get to where he is today.

