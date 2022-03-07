Monday, March 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Yul Edochie Celebrates Dad, Pete Edochie on 75th Birthday

Pete Edochie is 75 years old today, March 7, 2022 and his son Yul Edochie is celebrating him.

The younger actor took to his Instagram to wish his father a happy birthday, hailing him as the most handsome 75-year-old there is.

Sharing a photo of himself and his dad, he captioned his post, “The most handsome 75yr old man alive. My man for life. I couldn’t have asked for a better father. Strong man. Legend. Happy 75th birthday to you Dad. Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie (MON). Ebubedike 1 of Africa. Wish you many more great years. May God be with you always. Love you Dad.

