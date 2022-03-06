Yul Edochie Berates Security Guards Dancing in Viral Video

Yul Edochie does not share the same sentiment with a lot of social media folks especially as it relates to conduct at your place of employment.

The actor reacted the the viral clip of two Chicken Republic’s security guards who were dancing while on duty.

Yul Edochie noted that their conduct was highly inappropriate and disrespectful for a workplace environment and revealed that if he were their boss, he would sure fire them after an initial warning.

“It is wrong for a security guard to be dancing at his duty post. Social media is making people do all sorts of rubbish just to trend. You should respect your job. When you get home after work you can dance till dawn. You try it with me once I warn you, try it again I fire you,” he tweeted.

