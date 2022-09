Yul Edochie was front and centre at the birthday celebrations of his first wife, May, over the weekend.

The actor and his Mrs whose marriage has been under public scrutiny since he took for himself a second wife, put up a united front at the event.

In a now viral video, Yul Edochie could be seen with May on stage as he addressed the crowd. He noted that the day was all about his beautiful Mrs and someone yelled, “what God has joined together” and he echoed the response, “let no man put asunder.”

