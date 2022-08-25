You’ve lost relevance politically – Wike blasts Lamido

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has hit back at the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, saying he has lost ‘relevance’ politically.

Lamido had on Tuesday while speaking on Channel’s Television ‘Politics Today’, said there was no need for any reconciliation between Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, saying nobody wronged the Rivers governor.

But Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, described Lamido’s comments as disgusting, adding that he and his cohorts are busy creating friction and schism.

The statement reads in part, “We have observed with disgust the disdainful remarks made by the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido about Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, during his recent interview on Channels television.

“While, we cannot deny that Lamido has an inalienable right to his personal opinion, we wish to declare that he, however, lacks the right to malign governor Wike, whose immense contributions to the sustenance of the Peoples Democratic Party are not in dispute.

“It is rather appalling that at a time when concerted efforts are being made by lovers of true democracy and the unity of the party, to resolve some inherent contradictions plaguing the PDP, Lamido and his cohorts, who have since lost their relevance in the polity, are busy creating friction and schism.”

“Perhaps, Alhaji Lamido thinks Nigerians are suffering from selective amnesia to have forgotten in a hurry, the ignoble role he and his cohorts played between 2014 and 2015, that culminated in the defeat of the PDP in the 2015 general election.”

