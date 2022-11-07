You’ve cheated again – Fans react as Peter Okoye posts about wife

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, popularly called Mr P, has stirred reactions as he urged fans to pass a message to his wife, Lola Omotayo, on his behalf.

Peter had in a post on his Twitter handle in the wee hours of the morning written, “Somebody, please tell my wife I love her so soo much”, as he tagged her.

See some of the more interesting reaction as netizens question the singer…

@DilwhySneh; “You have cheated again.”

@Isdore868630; “Confess nah she go understand.”

@adesidab; “What infraction have you committed this time peter?”

@PeterSegun2; “My dear Sister, I would like to let you know that your husband Mr P. loves you to the moon, don’t mind whatever you might see or that’s going on. God bless your family.”

@AfochaGodwin; “Our wife, Please kindly forgive his shortcoming Nwanyi ọma

@olaibi_sulaimon; “Baba is begging for one round. same here bro, mum Morayo have unlock my phone again I’m explaining myself here too.”

@Ajah_PF; “MrP love you so much, he want to remind you that his love for you never change and will never be like APC change.”

@Ajah_PF; “Mr P loves you so much, and he wants to remind you that his love for you never changes and will never be like APC change.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...