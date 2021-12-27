You’ve Always Been Enough ~ Khloe Kardashian Shares Post About “Hell Fire” Relationship

Despite the shitty year Khloe Kardashian has had especially as it concerns her romantic relationship with Tristan Thompson, she is hopeful for a better 2022.

The reality TV star shared a heart wrenching and hopeful post on her Instagram page about the love, loss and relationships.

Khloe Kardashian reminded herself that despite the year not panning out as she hoped for in the romance department and the “he’ll fire” of a relationship she’s been through, she was more than enough.

The mother of one shared hopes that the next year would be kinder to her and she wi continue to fight for what she rightfully deserves.

