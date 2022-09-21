YouTube to let creators monetize videos with licensed music

YouTube is expected to announce more opportunities for content creators to earn money on its video service, as it moves to guard its role as a home to popular personalities and gain an edge against rival TikTok.

The Google-owned company plans to let more video creators earn money from the platform, lowering the barriers to entry for its partner program, according to audio from a YouTube all-hands meeting on Thursday.

It “is the largest expansion we’ve done in several years creating new ways for creators to join the program,” Amjad Hanif, vice president of product management and creator products, said in the staff meeting.

Under YouTube’s old rules, creators made money only if audiences watched at least 4,000 hours of their videos and they had at least 1,000 subscribers.

YouTube has become the web’s most popular site for watching videos in part because it has paid some of its creators for the last 15 years — enticing people to continue producing content for the platform. With its lip-syncs, dance videos and the affections of Generation Z, TikTok brought fresh competition to YouTube.

To compete against the Chinese-owned TikTok, YouTube initially launched Shorts, a category of bite-size, vertically oriented videos, in 2020. YouTube said in June that the product had 1.5 billion monthly users.

Now, YouTube will bring ads to Shorts, according to the meeting audio and two people familiar with the situation, who were not authorized to discuss product plans.

The company plans to pay creators 45 percent of the ad money, according to one of the people. YouTube creators have traditionally received 55 percent of the money from the ads that play before and during their videos.

