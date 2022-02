Adekunle Gold is beyond excited for his new album, ‘Catch Me If You Can’ which dropped recently and obviously the guys over at YouTube are fans too.

The singer showed off photos of himself posing in front of billboards at the popular Holland Park Roundabout in London where YouTube had lit up the space with ads for his new album.

Adekunle Gold captioned the photos,

“I’ll never be too cool to see my name in lights. Thank [email protected] for the recognition and support. Catch Me if You Out now”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...