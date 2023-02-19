YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down after nine years in the role.

In a blog post, she said she had “decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will take over as head of the Google-owned video platform.

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” Ms Wojcicki said.

Ms Wojcicki added she would continue to work at YouTube in the “short term” to “support Neal and help with the transition.”

In her blog, she praised Mr Mohan’s work launching YouTube TV, as well as leading YouTube Music, Premium, and Shorts.

At the invitation of Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent firm, Alphabet, Ms Wojcicki confirmed she would to “take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.”

“This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies,” she said.

