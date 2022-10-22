Youths march in Lagos for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Youths in Lagos State on Saturday staged a peaceful rally to show support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of the 2023 elections.

The youths were seen with various APC paraphernalia including brooms and flags as they marched from Maryland on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way to Police College via Ikeja, the state capital.

They were also seen with large banners with bold photos of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat.

The rally organised by Tinubu’s son, Seyi is tagged ‘Eko Youth Walk For Tinubu- Shettima, Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat.’

The march saw a huge presence of scores of officers from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

LASTMA, in an advisory on Friday, announced the temporary closure of some roads in the state capital and adjoining areas to traffic on Saturday due to the march.

Lagos youths are not joking! They’re out in their large numbers for the “Eko Youth Walk for Tinubu-Shettima. Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat”.@officialABAT @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/8BxAk9R1ch — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 22, 2022

This is the third major rally in Lagos for Tinubu. The first was held on October 3, 2022 by women who took to the streets to show their support for Tinubu. The second rally held two weeks ago was organised by by the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

