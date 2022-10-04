Youths block major roads in protest against EFCC [Video]

Irate Nigerian youths have taken to the major roads to protest against the operation of the Economic and financial crime commission (EFCC) in Delta and some southern states.

This is in the aftermath of the arrest of more than 90 suspected cyber criminals earlier this week by the anti-graft agency in Delta state.

In a video shared on social media platform, Twitter, the youths were seen blocking major roads and causing a major traffic nightmare.

The EFCC has ramped up its clampdown against fraudsters and internet scammers, particularly in the southern part of the country, triggering outrage among some communities who claim the anti-graft agency indiscriminately targets young people.

Watch the video of the protest shared on Twitter below…

Protesting youths at Ugheli, Delta state blocked one of the major roads linking the Southern part of Nigeria to the West today, the protest was against the activities of the EFCC. Some were heard screaming, "we no thief", "make ona hold government", "we say no to EFCC",etc. pic.twitter.com/kCXpcspAgx — Bayelsa kingpin (@yentownballers) October 4, 2022

