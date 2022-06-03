Youth Vote Count 2.0 To Hold Mega Concert on June 11

The Youth Vote Count 2.0 os back again with another mega concert.

The event which is geared at getting the youths involved in the upcoming 2023 elections will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Scheduled for June 11, the biggest names in the Nigerian music scene will set the stage on fire with performances from 2Baba, Kizz Daniel, M.I, Waje, Omawumi, Mayourkun and many more.

Gate fee is free but attendees are expected to come with either their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) or the temporary voters card.

