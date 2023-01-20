Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘You’re welcome back’ – Buhari receives Emefiele in Abuja

News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the State House in Abuja.

This is the CBN governor’s first public outing since he left the country on his annual vacation.

Emefiele, who is currently in the eye of the storm following investigations of allegations of corruption and terrorism financing against him, was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

President Buhari received him saying, “You are welcome back” in spite of speculation of him facing arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele, however, did not speak with journalists after the meeting.

The meeting comes base days after the DSS approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order to arrest the CBN governor over alleged acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.

Latest

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.
Celebrity

New Mexico Charges Alec Baldwin in the Death of Rust Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins

0
Alec Baldwin has been charged in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Read more

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Read more

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: