“You’re One of the Gods”, Teebillz Hails Dbanj Amidst Fraud Drama

Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz wants Dbanj to know that he’s not only on his side but also has a lot if respect for him.

The music executive and ex-husband of songstress, Tiwa Savage, took to his Instagram to hail the embattled singer who is currently in the middle of an alleged fraud case.

Teebilz hailed Dbanj for paving the way for the international recognition of Afrobeats and noted that he did a the hardwork the new generation of artistes are benefitting from.

He also noted that for his contribution, the ‘Koko Master ‘ deserves to receive lifetime royalty from Afrobeats as he’s one of the gods. See the sweet message below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...