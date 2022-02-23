Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

‘You’re My Second Best Decision,’ Banky W Tells Wife,Adesua in Birthday Message

Banky W was not going to let his wife, Adesua Etomi’s 36th birthday go by without a public celebration of the day.

The singer and minister took to his Instagram page to celebrate his Mrs of over four years  with a beautiful write up he posted.

Banky W reiterated that marrying Adesua was the second best decision he ever made in his life, the first being giving his life to Christ.

He went on to extol her virtues, pray for her added the promise to be her biggest cheerleader because he clearly won in life with her.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

