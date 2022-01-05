You’re My Once-in-a-lifetime Love ~ Deyemi Okanlawon Tells Wife in Anniversary Message

Deyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today, Wednesday, January 5, 2021.

The actor took to his Instagram to celebrate the occasion and extol all the virtues of his Mrs given the journey so far.

Deyemi wrote a beautiful anniversary message where he reteraited his love for his wife, calling her his Once-in-a-lifetime love.

“9 years and you’re so much more than just an “I LOVE YOU”! You’re my everything, my forever, my once-in-a-lifetime love. You’re my always in a world of hardly ever. You’re my happy ending, my new beginning, my all, my one and only. You’re so much more than just I LOVE YOU.

I pray God’s Mercy, Grace, Wisdom and Patience continue to guide and be upon this our union and on the life we’re building together and pray same upon existing or future unions of every one reading this! For as many as so desire may we all grow into the traits of “the one” we desire and find a life partner that complements us.”

