‘You’re making Ronaldo, Cavani useless’ – Ferdinand blasts Rangnick

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has hit out at interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s tactics, saying he is making Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani useless.

Speaking after the shock 1-0 reverse to Wolves, the former England international queried why the German had such forwards in his team without players that are capable of crossing the ball from wide areas on the field.

A late strike from Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho condemned United to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford being their first under Ralf Rangnick.

Reacting, Ferdinand feels the current tactics by Rangnick hinder the performances of star strikers Ronaldo and Cavani.

“My biggest gripe is when you’ve got Cavani and Ronaldo in your team, two of the best attackers of the ball from wide areas and you don’t play with any width or players that are capable of putting the ball in from wide areas, then it almost feels as though it’s a pointless task,” he told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“You have to play to their strengths. Ronaldo can do other things as well, so can Cavani.

“But if two of their big things are when you cross the ball, get the ball in the box.

“I know when he plays the 4-2-2-2 it’s about full-backs being the width, but Wan-Bissaka is not the man to cross the ball.

“Shaw can do it when he gets up there but we didn’t have enough possession against Wolves.”

United are now four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, though the Red Devils have a game in hand, with their next game coming against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

