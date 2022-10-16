Sunday, October 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

‘You’re A Legend’, Usher Heaps Encomium on Chris Brown

Usher is determined to let Chris Brown smell his roses while here and that h is loved.

The older singer and his younger colleague had a love fest moment on stage during a recent performance.

Chris Brown had asked the audience to make some noise for Usher when he stopped him hailed him as being great and a legend. He also professed his love for the younger mam and his art, before the duo began a cute episode of shared hugs.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

