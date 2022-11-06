“Your Father is Tired”, Timi Dakolo Tells Daughter Zoe Over Her Relentless Demand for Money

Timi Dakolo has his hands full with his children especially his second daughter and last born, Zoe Dakolo.

The singer and father of three shared a WhatsApp exchange he has with Zoe who demanded that the sum of £150 to go out and enjoy herself.

Timi tried to explain that Zoe that £150 is about #150,000 and quite a lot of money but she was relentless in her pursuit of what she wanted.

When her father mentioned that it was time for her to star earning money, she quickly came up with the suggestion to have him.pay her for chores she did around the house and for baking, adding that she didn’t have baking supplies at the moment and would need to get those.

Quite shocked, her father responded if she was serious about getting paid for doing chores in her own house and she insisted that it was a viable solution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...