Young Thug’s Lawyers Says Rapper is Being Treated Badly in Jail

Young Thug’s lawyer has revealed how badly the rapper has it in jail.

Per TMZ, the lawyer Brian Steel filed an emergency motion on Friday, begging the court to release his client, claiming that he was being subjected to “dungeon-like” jail conditions that violate Thug’s Constitutional rights.

Steel pointed to the Eighth Amendment, which protects inmates from cruel and unusual punishment.

Rolling Stone further reports that Steel claims the rapper is being kept in solitary confinement in a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day,” and that Thug has “no opportunity to exercise, shower or have human contact.”

This comes days after the rapper was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute. He was arrested alongside rapper Gunna and 26, his alleged associates, in the 88-page indictment that details gang-related crimes allegedly committed by YSL (Young Slime Life).

