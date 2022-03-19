Saturday, March 19, 2022
Young Thug’s Babymama Shot Death Outside Bowling Alley After Argument Over Ball

Complex is reporting that LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children, was shot multiple times and killed in Atlanta following an alleged argument at a bowling alley.

Per the outlet, police are searching for the man who shot her on Thursday at the Metro Fun Center.

CBS reporter Tori Cooper added that LaKevia’s mother Sherina Jackson said the deceased was at the bowling alley for her best friend’s birthday. The fight over the ball escalated and the man who shot her waited for her in the parking lot for 20 minutes. Her mother added Thug and LaKevia’s 14-year-old son “isn’t doing well” upon hearing the news.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” said LaKevia Jackson’s mother. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

See the report:

