Young Thug Tweets From Jail

Young Thug had a question and so proceeded to his Twitter to share it, despite being in jail.

The rapper who is still battling a highly publicized RICO case posed a hypothetical question to Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

“I’m talking with my roommate and we’re wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore,” he wrote from the Fulton County Jail.

I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore – @MichaelPhelps 🏊‍♂️ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 31, 2022

And Phelps replied: “Yeah. I think I could make it.”

Yeah. I think I could make it 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/Iap6tXKH44 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 31, 2022

This comes weeks after Young Thug was denied bond yet again and must remain behind bars until his case goes to trial. Read more about that here.

