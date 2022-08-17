Young Thug Sued Over Atlanta Concert That Was Canceled Due to Incarceration

Young Thug has been taken to court for not being able to perform at a scheduled concert because of his incarceration.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that in January, the rapper signed a $300,000 deal for a 45-minute set in June, but he got arrested in May, and is now being sued for $150,000 in damages and attorneys’ fees for the canceled June 18 show. You can read more about his arrest here.

It is worthy to note that Thug was denied bond in June.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” the filing said. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it.”

