Young Thug Offers Kanye Land in Georgia

Young Thug is willing to give Kanye West what he seeks.

The rapper who is currently in jail took to Instagram to reveal he has over 100 acres of land in Georgia and that he is willing to give some to Kanye for his retail expansion.

“@KanyeWest I got over 100 acres,” Thugger wrote on his Instagram Stories. “However many you need they’re yours free of charge. On GOD.”

This comes one day after Kanye accused Gap and Adidas of failing to uphold their contractual obligations to build permanent Yeezy stores. He then told his followers he would take matters into his own hands and open Yeezy brick-and-mortars in every state, starting with one in Atlanta.

“Who would be the best to open it? I’ll buy the land and/or building,” Ye wrote. “Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally. Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you.”

Well, Thugger is offering him land to do just that.

See Thugger’s post:

