Young Thug Makes First Court Appearance After Gunna’s Release on Alford Plea

Young Thug appeared in court yesterday ahead of his trial in the much-talked-about YSL RICO case.

Recall that he was denied bond multiple times and must remain behind bars until his case goes to trial. Read more about that here.

And so yesterday, his lawyer, Brian Steel, entered new motions hearing with the goal of securing bond, while also discussing a number of motions involving the case.

And this comes shortly after rapper Gunna entered an Alford plea in the case, leading to his release on a time-served, suspended sentence. In a statement shared with Complex via counsel, Gunna noted that he still maintained his innocence in the case.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” Gunna said. “An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

Check out Young Thug’s appearance:

