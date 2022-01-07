Young Thug Declares Nicki Minaj One of the ‘Top 5 Female Artists of All Time’

Young Thug has so much respect for Nicki Minaj and is not happy with the snobbery sh gets from the media.

“Nicki Minaj definitely top 5 female artists of all time,” Thug said on his Instagram Stories yesterday. “She definitely in the top 5. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world, she definitely in the top 5 [too].”

This has stirred warm reactions from fans who think that the rap queen deserves all the flowers.

See the video:

Young Thug says Nicki Minaj is in his top 5 female artists of all time 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/C1IXlWCRSQ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 6, 2022

