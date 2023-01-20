Young Thug Allegedly Accepts Percocet From Co-Defendant in Courtroom

A video has surfaced showing the moment Young Thug allegedly accepted drugs from a co-defendant in the courtroom.

This was shared by WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, who claims that the rapper made the hand-to-hand drug exchange during his ongoing RICO trial.

From the clips, Thug was sitting next to his attorney when a man Kahlieff Adams approached him and shook his hand. It was at that moment Adams allegedly slipped Thug a Percocet.

See the clip that has got everyone talking:

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

The exchange was caught by a deputy who took the pill from him. Other deputies began searching Adams for any additional drugs, and say that they found more Percocet as well as marijuana and tobacco, which were “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor.”

Officials claim Adams ingested some contraband in an attempt to conceal it. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Attorney Keith Adams told the media Thug was uninvolved in the man’s actions.

“The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom…yesterday,” he stated, as seen below. “One of the co-defendants, on his way to the restroom, attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy. … Did not know what it was, turned it over to the deputy right away.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...