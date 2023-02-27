Search
‘You win some, you lose some’ – Tinubu reacts as Obi wins Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Progressives Congress (APC) , Bola Tinubu, has urged Lagos residents to avoid any act of violence as the results of the presidential election trickle in.

Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), was declared the winner.

Obi polled 582,664, while Tinubu scored 541,850.

There were also reports that some Igbo residents were attacked in some parts of Lagos State on Monday.

However, in a statement released hours after Obi was announced winner, Tinubu asked that the outcome of the election should not be a source of provocation.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” he added.

