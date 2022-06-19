‘You truly belong to Everybody and Nobody’ – Tinubu lavishes praise on Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “true leader, brother and friend” who demonstrated a “sense of purpose, composure, and maturity” in the weeks leading to the Special Convention of the Party.

Spokesman for the president, Femi Adesina in a statement on Saturday disclosed that Tinubu’s compliments were contained in a letter personally signed by the APC chieftain.

Tinubu expressed gratitude for the President’s congratulatory letter to him, adding that while all the contestants expected President Buhari to “choose” his successor, he simply allowed a level playing field.

“You belonged to everybody in the party and you belonged to none of the individual candidates of the party,” Asiwaju’s correspondence partly read.

He congratulated the president for the successful conclusion of the convention and assured him of an issue focused campaign leading to the 2023 general elections.

