You take delight in humiliating Ronaldo – Piers Morgan slams Ten Hag

Controversial British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has suggested that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is delighted in humiliating forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Morgan said this as Ten Hag opted not to feature Ronaldo in Man United’s Premier League 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute as Man United defeated Tottenham at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stole the headlines rather negatively after deciding to head down to the dressing room before the full-time whistle of the contest.

But Morgan is unhappy that Ten Hag did not play Ronaldo against Antonio Conte’s side, insisting that the former Ajax coach is staggeringly disrespectful to the 37-year-old.

“The way Ten Hag seems to delight in humiliating @Cristiano is pathetic,” Morgan wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“Sticking the world’s greatest ever footballer on the bench, making him repeatedly warm up, then not even use him as a sub, is just staggeringly disrespectful to United’s top scorer last season.”

