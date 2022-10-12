“You Still Give Me Butterflies,” Bambam Declares as She Shares Loved Up Video with Husband, Teddy A

Bambam is sure stoking the fire of her romance and marriage to husband, Temitope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A.

The Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ star who started off her romance with her fellow housemate during their time on the show, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to publicly declare her love for her man.

Posting a video from the Green October Event, Bambam declared her unchanging love writing, “You still give me butterflies baby, I will choose you over and over again! Love you long time Papi.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...