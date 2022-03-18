Friday, March 18, 2022
“You Must Be A Retard,” BBNaija’s JMK Fumes At Man

Jumoke Adedoyin aka JMK is beyond pissed at a certain mister after an encounter.

The reality TV star and trained lawyer center her frustration out on Twitter as she called out the man for his ungentlemanly behaviour towards now.

JMK noted that once you reject a man’s advances, they begin to talk crap about you and went on to curse out the mystery man who did this to her.

“N*ggas piss me off. You reject their advances and they start talking crap about you. You must be a f*cking retard. Leave my name out of your stupid mouth and carry the chicken change you think you can sue to impress me somewhere else! Bloody idiot,* she fumed.

 

