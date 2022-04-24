Sunday, April 24, 2022
‘You Mad I’m American,’ Tolani Baj Blasts Nigerians Tagging Her on Worst Dressed List

Tolani Baj doesn’t care much for anyone’s opinion regarding her fashion but that doesn’t take away from the need to address trolls.

The Big Brother Naija alum took to her Instastories with a message to Nigerians at large, noting they’re just big mad and jealous.

Tolani Baj made the video in reaction to getting tagged on numerous ‘worst dressed list’ polls for Rita Dominic’s wedding.

She stated that Nigerians don’t rate celebrities who do not come from poverty or do not have a grass-to-grace story. She however concluded that they’re just jealous mad that she’s American and stressed the fact that she’s not responsible for anyone’s misfortune.

