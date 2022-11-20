You don’t have shame for fighting Obasanjo in public – Tinubu slates Atiku

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday condemned the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for his past action.

Tinubu described his statement on Saturday described the former Vice President as a shameless man who fought his former boss, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo in public.

The former Governor of Lagos State stated this during APC presidential/governorship campaign rally in Warri, Delta State.

According to Tinubu, Atiku fought with Obasanjo over how they spent money meant for projects for their girlfriends.

Tinubu charged Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election not to vote for Atiku and the main opposition party.

He claimed that Atiku exposed how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girlfriends in public, adding that such people should not be trusted in governance in the forthcoming election.

Atiku while addressing supporters of the party said, “Our rivals have no shame when they are fighting in public; how can they think of governance?

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girlfriends in public; they don’t have shame.

“They don’t have shame; will you vote for them again?”

