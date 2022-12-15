‘You don’t have dignity’ – Hamann blasts Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has hit out at Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the former Manchester United forward decided to walk straight down the tunnel following his side’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final 1-0 defeat to Morocco a few days ago.

Hamann insisted that Ronaldo didn’t even have the dignity to congratulate Morocco for what they had achieved by becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Ronaldo, 37, was unable to save Portugal after coming off the bench against Morocco as they lost 1-0 in the World Cup quarter-final last weekend.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half goal gave Atlas Lions the victory over Portugal in Qatar.

After the final whistle, he immediately stormed straight down the tunnel in tears.

“You talk about these superstars, top earners, top players, and one of the greatest players, who left the scene about a week ago, in Ronaldo,” Hamann said on RTE.

“He couldn’t even congratulate them after the game.

“Morocco won that game, they did something historic, and he didn’t even have the dignity to congratulate them for what they had achieved.

“And now you watch them, and how they shake hands with the French, and the dignity and graciousness they show in defeat. Brilliant.”

