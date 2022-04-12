“You Didn’t Have to do This, Man” – Nigerians Call Out jack Dorsey for Reminding Them How Much Dollar Sells

Nigerians are not happy Jack Dorsey after a Twitter engagement in which he reminded folks how much dollar sells in Nigeria.

The drama started after a news report revealed that the Joe Biden administration in the USA plans to announce the threat of inflation to the economy. Dorsey called out the administration for not protecting the citizens, and this led to a conversation in which one person said that the American government recently printed 40% of the money they have in circulation in the country.

“I’m sorry but no. US money printing would have an effect worldwide but it wouldn’t have this effect. Not even the US government is that powerful,” another person replied.

And Dorsey quipped: “You don’t understand the power of the dollar and our single export. Ask someone in Nigeria how the dollar affects them.”

And Nigerians screamed: “You didn’t have to hit below the belt.”

See the original posts:

Every administration, republican or democrat, has an opportunity to build trust with the public. Instead, every single time, they choose deception and zero accountability. It’s not the party, it’s the system. https://t.co/sxLJTkPkSn — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 12, 2022

You don’t understand the power of the dollar and our single export. Ask someone in Nigeria how the dollar affects them. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 12, 2022

See the reactions:

you didn't have to do this man pic.twitter.com/ZDm6XD5I3D — 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐮⋆ (@melly_io) April 12, 2022

please o before you people go and ban twitter again, jack is no longer the CEO oo abeg. https://t.co/v3NtZQOWX4 — chimé  (@chime_szn) April 12, 2022

After eating our Jollof rice??? https://t.co/xKgg0UpSoF — Olakunle Ologunro (@KunleOlogunro) April 12, 2022

Jack after all we’ve been through together ? https://t.co/Tx1QzrMVZn — Ebele (@ebelee_) April 12, 2022

Dem dey use us do bad example https://t.co/KtTXSWdTHX — Boluwatife (@bolu_xy) April 12, 2022

We dey on our own, stay bullet reach us.

Na Buhari and Emefiele I blame. https://t.co/lCZesOMfQL — Chibuzo nwa Felix💭 (@ChibuzoFelix_1) April 12, 2022

