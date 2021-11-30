Tuesday, November 30, 2021
‘You deserve everything in your life’ – Ronaldinho hails Messi after 7th ballon d’Or win

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has congratulated Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi on winning his seventh Ballon d’Or award at a glitzy event in Paris Monday night.

Ronaldinho, a former ballon d’Or winner and teammate with Messi at Barcelona, said the Argentine deserved the 2021 Ballon d’Or, adding that it is a great joy to see him with another golden ball.

France Football had named Messi as the winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or award, beating the likes of runner-up Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho (third place) to win the coveted individual prize.

“Congratulations Leo Messi!!! It is a great joy to see you with another golden ball,” Ronaldinho wrote on Twitter.

“You are so deserving of everything that happens in your life…

“It’s already 7 and it fits more huh!? kkkkkkkkk Tmj my friend.”

