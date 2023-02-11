Search
Emmanuel Offor
‘You can’t expel me’ – Nnamani hits back ta PDP

Politics

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) says he is still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in spite of his purported suspension by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP expelled Nnamani and six others on Friday following what it termed anti-party activities.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East at the National Assembly said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the NWC had no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

The former governor of Enugu State said the NWC did not follow due process in suspending him from the party as it was not in compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC lacks powers to suspend or expel me from the party as a member of the National Assembly,” he said.

Nnamani said that he was neither invited nor given the opportunity to be heard before the decision against him was taken.

He said that going by article 57(6) of the PDP constitution, the NWC lacks the requisite powers to entertain any question of discipline against him to the extent of suspending or expelling him from the party.

Nnamani said the proceeding and decision reached at the NWC meeting on 20 Jan was both illegal and a nullity and urged the party to reconsider the action.

“Your proposed disciplinary hearing of Feb. 8 is wholly erected on illegality and your committee equally has no powers under the Constitution of the party to invite me for the purpose of entertaining any disciplinary matter against me,” Nnamani said.

