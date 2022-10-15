‘You cannot preach morality’ – Atiku ally, Shehu Mahdi, slams Obasanjo

A Kaduna-based public commentator, Shehu Mahdi, has mocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mahdi accused the former Head of State of claiming uprightness despite allegations against him.

In a Twitter post, the activist said the former Plateau governor jailed for corruption put the blame on the retired General.

“Joshua Dariye said of the amount he was jailed for, N100m was given to Obasanjo organization. Obasanjo is all over preaching morality.

“His first wife Mrs Oluremi, first daughter Senator Iyabo, and cry-out from his son Gbenga confirm that Obasanjo has been in a moral bankruptcy crisis”, he wrote.

Mahdi is a staunch supporter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former President is speculated to be working for Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo backed President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

