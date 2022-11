Teni the Entertainer isn’t about being modest in her new era.

The singer who is sporting a slimmer frame nowadays, took to her Instagram to let folks know that it’s a privilege for anyone to lock lips with her.

Showing off the diamond grills in her teeth, a braggadocios Teni, shared that anyone she kisses better be grateful and thank God because it means such person is sharing saliva with several millions of Naira.

