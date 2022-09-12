“You Are Truly A Gift,” Waje Hails Davido for Honouring Her

Waje has taken to publicly singing the praises of her colleague, Davido whom she noted bestowed her with honour.

The songstress who recently released her album, ‘Unbroken’ took to Twitter to share how the DMW label boss made her feel good.

Sharing with her teeming followers on the micro logging app, she revealed Davido made her feel honoured with the kind words he said about her even though she wasn’t present in the room. She added that these kind words got her a pair of diamond earrings. Hailing the latter as a gift, she wrote,

“Imagine walking out of a place feeling honoured, and with a pair of beautiful diamond earrings cos of @davido’s kind words about you. I’ve been in this game a long time and not every1 will honour you when you aren’t present in the room. David you are truly a gift.”

