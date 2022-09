Peter Okoye is using the occassion of Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s 50th birthday to reiterate his love for her.

The singer and father of two shared gorgeous photos of his Mrs on his Instagram page and captioned it with a sweet message.

Peter Okoye likened Lola to fine wine which gets better with age and pointed that she is the wine in his life and his sweet intoxication.

Lola also marked the occassion of her birthday via her Instagram, sharing gorgeous photos from a birthday shoot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...