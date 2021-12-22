You Are A Mad Person ~ Jemima Osunde Tells Tweep Who Wished Marital Battles on Newlywed

Jemima Osunde has no patience to indulge trolls or bitter people and makes sure to dish back the needed reply to get their heads screwed straight.

The Nollywood actress replied a Twitter user who had wished battles ahead for a newly wedded woman.

The newlywed had taken to Twitter to praise her husband for gifting her a piece of land and the sum of N1million as wedding gift.

A tweep had replied to the tweet with the statement;

“I hope you know that your husband gifting you land and money doesn’t vin noway mean that your union is blissful. People are just elated by what looks good on the outside. Don’t be carried away and be prepared for the battles coming your way. Bless.”

*Are you not a mad person like this??? Noooo, you are a mad person for sure! My goodness,” jemima Osunde replied the Twitter user.

