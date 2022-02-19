“You and I Are going to Do Some Pretty Amazing Things,” Adesua Etomi Says to Husband

Adesua Etomi is just getting off the euphoria of the successful hosting of #BAADExperience and rightfully so.

The actress and mother of one who hosted the one-of-a-kind show along with her husband, Banky W, in celebration of Valentine’s Day shared that she and her Mr would do some pretty amazing things.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the event, she wrote,

“You and I…are going to so some pretty amazing things. We are going to build things that will outlive us. When we’re gone (when we’re grey and old of course. Amen), I pray that our kids are inspired when they look at what we’ve done, tried, achieved. I hope they look at the chances we took and are not afraid to try, not afraid to fail, not afraid to succeed, not afraid to fly. You and I…are going to do some pretty amazing things. #thebaadexperience was beautiful.”

