Yomi Casual has branched into the grooming and haircare business with the recent launch of his beard care line, Gentleman.

The designer who already runs a successful clothing business announced his new venture via his Instagram page.

Yomi Casual who is known for his full and groomed facial hair shared photos of the product as he encouraged people to get on the beard grooming trail which he stated is a prerequisite to getting into heaven.

