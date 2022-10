Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual, has an opinion about the current fashion trend amongst women and isn’t afraid to say it out loud.

The designer and label owner took to his Instagram stories to condemn the alarming rate at which females go about scantily dressed.

Yomi Casual noted that women need to speak to each other about this trend as it has become worrisome. He added that the urge to go naked is becoming sine sort of madness that needs to be nipped in the bud.

